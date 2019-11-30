News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: Uddhav Thackeray govt confident of passing Maharashtra floor test and all the latest news at this hour

india

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Have more than needed numbers’: Uddhav govt confident of passing trust vote

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government which faces a floor test to prove its majority in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday, is confident of passing the test easily. The MVA government will move the trust motion in the assembly at 2 pm. According to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders, the coalition is likely to get 165 to 170 votes in the floor test.

Maoists blow up culvert amid 1st phase of polling in Jharkhand, none hurt

A culvert on Gumla-Lohardaga border was blown up by Maoists on Saturday soon after voting began in the first phase of polls in Jharkhand. However, no casualty was reported and election officials claimed that the poll process was unaffected by the incident.

Dalit woman found hanging in Tamil Nadu, family accuses boyfriend of murder

A 30-year-old man has been detained after his 20-year-old Dalit girlfriend was found hanging in a village near Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district on November 27, a week after she went missing, police said Saturday. The woman’s family has alleged that there were burn marks, stab injuries and bruises on her body.

‘Cool guy’ Leonardo DiCaprio gave money to torch Amazon, says Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed on Friday that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio financed fires being set in the Amazon rainforest, without presenting any evidence, the right-wing leader’s latest broadside in casting blame over forest fires that have generated international concern.

Akshay announces Durgavati starring Bhumi, is this ‘Bhagmathie’ remake?

Actor Akshay Kumar has announced his next project as a presenter and it stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. Titled Durgavati, the film will be a thriller and will go on floors by January. It will be directed by Ashok. It is not clear whether the film is a remake of Telugu film Bhaagamathie which featured Anushka Shetty, Unni Mukundan, Jayaram, Usha Sarath, Vidyulekha Raman in lead roles.

Steve Smith shatters 73-year-old record, becomes fastest to 7000 runs in Tests

Steve Smith on Saturday became the fastest man to score 7,000 Test runs, shattering a record that had stood since 1946, while moving past Donald Bradman to become Australia’s 11th highest scorer.

Sara Ali Khan repeats marigold-yellow jumpsuit, wins hearts

While most celebrities would rather be caught dead than be caught in the same outfit, actor Sara Ali Khan who seems to not care about such fickle matters, donned the same marigold off-shoulder yellow jumpsuit she was spotted in a few months back.

