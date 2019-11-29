Sara Ali Khan repeats marigold-yellow jumpsuit, wins hearts. Get the look

fashion-and-trends

Sara Ali Khan has just made her way in to Bollywood, but made her way into the hearts of the masses a long time ago. The junior Pataudi’s wit, tongue-in-cheek sense of humour, polite persona and cheery demeanour have made her a fan favourite from the start. And the actor who comes across as extremely relatable to most millennials, be it on account of how she portrays herself or her dressing sense, just did another thing that made her even more relatable, SHE REPEATED AN OUTFIT!

While most celebrities would rather be caught dead than caught in the same outfit, Sara who seems to not care about such fickle matters donned the same marigold off-shoulder yellow jumpsuit she was spotted in some months back, in August, while she headed to the gym.

The Kedarnath and Simbaa actor was recently spotted running errands around Mumbai along with mother Amrita Singh, and she opted for the same marigold jumpsuit. While back in August Sara wore a translucent pink bag, Kolhapuris and no make-up, this time around the actor went for flip flops and a huge pink Puma tote bag.

However, while Sara is the ultimate millennial style icon and is so relatable, she isn’t the only celebrity to doesn’t mind repeating her clothes. In a recent interview, celebrity stylist and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s style better half, Rhea Kapoor also confessed that she doesn’t mind repeating her outfits. Calling her style ‘lazy girl glamour’, Rhea said that she is really non-fussy and likes to repeat the same clothes over and over again, “I like to mix it up with little elements as well. I’m obviously obsessed with fashion but I think my fashion is non-fussy and when I’m in the mood, it’s adventurous.”

