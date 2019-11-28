Lazy girl glamour: Here’s why Rhea Kapoor likes to repeat the same clothes

fashion-and-trends

Celebrity stylist and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor says that her sense of style is something she likes to call “lazy girl’s glamour”.

In an interview, Rhea said that she is really non-fussy and likes to repeat the same clothes over and over again.

“I like to mix it up with little elements as well. I’m obviously obsessed with fashion but I think my fashion is non-fussy and when I’m in the mood, it’s adventurous,” Rhea, 32, said.

Asked about her sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, she revealed that she has always shared a fashion bond with her.

“I liked to dress up my party dolls. I think she (Sonam) became my muse eventually. She was not interested in fashion as much as I was, she was interested in being a character, and these two things go really well together.”

The stylist extraordinaire has recently curated a 45-ensemble wedding collection for a fashion rental platform Stage3.

Is there something she wants to steal from her mother Sunita Kapoor’s wardrobe?

“I want to steal almost all of my mother’s jewelry. Anything I find from her wardrobe from when she was younger I steal, because she had the best style; she still has the best style.”

