Katy Perry to Kim Kardashian: Flipping over the flipped out ponytail

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 13:07 IST

While a high ponytail has been fashionistas’ favourite for the longest time, it seems the retro flipped ponytail is taking over, with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner giving a big thumbs up to it. It was only recently when JLo set the internet on fire while walking for an Italian brand in an iconic tropical dress, with her hair styled in a retro flipped ponytail. And we soon saw it on other divas too. Katy Perry was snapped rocking this hairstyle at Karan Johar’s party during her recent visit to India.

“Delving into the past for inspiration is nothing new, and celebrity hairstylists often look for old and popular hairstyles and give it a modern twist. It’s a trend from the 60s. Inspired a lot from style icon Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (former First Lady of the US), whose flipped end hairdo was quite iconic,” says hair and makeup expert Jason Arland.

How to ace the retro flipped trend

This hairstyle looks best on medium-length hair. Your hair has to be really sleek and straightened to get the perfect shape. “While doing a retro-flipped ponytail, you can either tie the base of your pony with a ribbon or with a rubber band and wrap a section of the hair around it to give that hair tied around your ponytail look,” suggests hair and makeup expert Abhijit Chanda.

Difference between high ponytail and retro flipped ponytail

While a regular high ponytail is all sleek and straight till the end, a retro flipped ponytail gets flipped out just two inches above the end of the hair to give an old Hollywood vibe.