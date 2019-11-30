Dalit woman found hanging in Tamil Nadu, family accuses boyfriend of murder

india

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 12:25 IST

A 30-year-old man has been detained after his 20-year-old Dalit girlfriend was found hanging in a village near Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district on November 27, a week after she went missing, police said Saturday.

The woman’s family has alleged that there were burn marks, stab injuries and bruises on her body.

The deceased who hailed from Walajabad in Kancheepuram, went missing on November 21. Her father lodged a police complaint in Walajabad police station on November 23. On Wednesday, police had retrieved Vimala’s (name changed) body from a private park about 2 kilometres away from her house.

The victim’s father suspects her boyfriend Rajesh (30) to be behind her death. The police detained Rajesh on Friday evening. Rajesh belongs to the Vanniyar caste.

“Rajesh and my daughter were in a relationship for the past one year. I objected to the relationship as he is from an upper caste. But my daughter did not listen to me. After she went missing, my younger son contacted Rajesh who told him that he had destroyed my daughter and dared us to do whatever that we could. I suspect Rajesh murdered my daughter,” he said in his complaint to the police.

Vimala and Rajesh were working in a private export company in Walajabad, her family said. They also claimed that Rajesh is a married and already had a child.

“However, he still entered into a relationship with Vimala after which his family ostracised him. He routinely picked up Vimala in his two-wheeler to the company where they were working,” said a female relative of Vimala.

“We have detained Rajesh from his house in a Karai, a nearby village. Inquiries are underway and we are waiting for the post-mortem report,” said a police officer.

Vimala’s body has been sent Kancheepuram Government Hospital for the autopsy.

Police have filed FIR under Section 306 of the IPC (Abetment to suicide) and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. While the FIR mentions that she was found hanging, police said rape and can be confirmed only after the post-mortem.