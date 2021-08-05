News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: UNSC meeting under Indian presidency on August 6 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UNSC meeting under Indian presidency on Aug 6 to discuss Afghanistan situation

The United Nations Security Council will meet under the Indian presidency on August 6 to assess the situation in Afghanistan against the backdrop of a massive campaign of violence and attacks by the Taliban to expand its influence to urban areas. Read more

Parliament: BJP hits out at Congress, says party doesn't want serious discussion

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit out at the Congress for disrupting Parliament and not allowing discussion on serious issues. Read more

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra 'romancing' off-screen didn't impact Shershaah, says director

Kiara Advani, speaking about her bond with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, said that she could really relate with her Shershaah character's 'commitment to love'. Read more

Olympics: India win bronze medal in Tokyo, first Olympic medal in hockey since 1980

India men's hockey team defeated Germany to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. This is India's first Olympic medal in hockey since they won the gold medal in the 1980 Olympics in Moscow. Read more

Say hello to Azani, India's very own electric supercar ready for rumble

Supercars are the most ambitious projects in the automotive world. If the supercar is electrified, the appeal goes up. An Indian startup named Mean Metal Motors claims to have taken on one such project to buil Azani, India's first electric supercar. Read more