News updates from Hindustan Times at 2 pm: NIA links Pak high commission to funding Kashmiri separatists and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:00 IST

NIA links Pakistan high commission to funding Kashmiri separatists

The NIA is set to make these revelations in a chargesheet it will file later this week against several separatist leaders including Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, Shabir Shah (president of J&K democratic freedom party), Andrabi (head of Dukhtaran-e-Millat), Alam (general secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference) and businessman Zahoor Ahmad Watali in its Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) terror fund case. Read more here.

‘What happened in America?’: Nitish Kumar counters critics on Bihar floods

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar visited relief camps in the flood hit state on Tuesday. Facing protests by the public and questions by journalists, he lost his cool and said floods happen across India and around the world. “Is water in some parts of Patna the only problem we have? What happened in America?” Kumar said on Tuesday evening. Read more here.

Air India Airbus with Mahatma Gandhi’s image to fly Delhi-Mumbai route today

National carrier Air India has paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary by painting his image on an Airbus A320 aircraft. The 11 ft x 4.9 ft Gandhi image is depicted on the tail of the aircraft. Read more here.

‘BJP, RSS should apologize to the nation before taking Gandhi’s name’: Gehlot

Addressing a special seminar on the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, organised by the state Congress, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that the BJP never took the names of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel or BR Ambedkar for 70 years, but today RSS and BJP are taking their names, which is the victory of Congress policies and ideology. He asked BJP and RSS to ‘clear what’s there in their heart and mind’. Read more here.

Cop injured in encounter with poachers near Kaziranga National Park

A police officer sustained injuries after he was attacked by a suspected poacher in a village close to the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Panesar said the police have recovered a .303 rifle said to be the weapon of preference of the rhino poachers. Read more here.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy movie review: Chiranjeevi delivers epic tale of an unsung hero

It’s been Chiranjeevi’s lifelong desire to be part of a period drama and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, couldn’t have come at a better time. It not only fulfils Chiranjeevi’s wish, but gives him an opportunity to unleash the kind of energy in performance we haven’t witnessed before. Read more here.

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal end 24-innings wait for a century opening stand for India

All eyes were expectedly on Rohit whose stop-start Test career has taken a new direction with the management accommodating him at the top of the order. Mayank Agarwal hit a boundary to bring India’s 100 up in the post-lunch session on Day 1 of the first Test. This was India’s first 100+ opening stand after 24 innings. Read more here.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 13:48 IST