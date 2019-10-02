NIA links Pakistan high commission to funding Kashmiri separatists

india

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:12 IST

A National Investigation Agency probe into the affairs of Hurriyat leaders has found that Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Shabir Shah, Yasin Malik, Asiya Andrabi and Masarat Alam raise funds through Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, Pak-based terror groups, Line of Control trade and Hawala channels, according to two officials familiar with the developments.

The NIA is set to make these revelations in a chargesheet it will file later this week against several separatist leaders including Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, Shabir Shah (president of J&K democratic freedom party), Andrabi (head of Dukhtaran-e-Millat), Alam (general secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference) and businessman Zahoor Ahmad Watali in its Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) terror fund case.

This would be third chargesheet in NIA’s J&K terror funding probe. The earlier two chargesheets were filed last year.

To nail the Hurriyat leaders, NIA has used their emails as well as videos, TV interviews, public speeches etc obtained from open source as evidence. One of the statements used by NIA in the chargesheet is Yasin Malik claiming in a TV interview few years back that he had visited the Lashkar-e-Taiba camp in Muree, Pakistan occupied Kashmir, and addressed LeT cadres.

Sharing details which would be part of main allegations in the chargesheet, likely to be submitted on October 3, an official told HT that the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has adopted a strategy of instigating the general public to resort to violence and to create an atmosphere which is conducive for the propagation of their secessionist agenda.

These separatist leaders, NIA has found, are working in a systematic and organized manner on the instructions of their Pakistani handlers and have set up a network of their cadres at village, block and district level. The officer said they praise the activities of terrorists, attend their funerals and deliver hate speeches other than motivating youngsters to join militancy.

According to the officer, NIA will allege that Kashmiri people are repeatedly asked (by separatists) to observe strikes on various non-existent issues. They are then incited and instigated to get involved in unlawful activities especially stone-pelting, which throws the normal life out of gear.

The probe agency says the disturbances caused by the frequent strikes and stone-pelting need to be understood in a broader perspective which is to create such circumstances aimed at secession of J&K from Union of India.

As part of the conspiracy, the second officer said, Pakistan High Commission organizes functions and meetings in New Delhi in which Hurriyat leaders are invited and given instructions as well as funds. They usually collect funds in the name of supporting the families of militants.

Hurriyat leaders also sell their recommendations to the Pak HC for Kashmiri students wanting to go to Pakistan universities, suggesting that even Kashmiri youth are not spared when it comes to separatists making money.

Investigations further reveal that illegal benefits drawn from the LoC trade routed by the buyers of imported goods in New Delhi using hawala channels and shell companies ultimately reach separatists. Kashmiri handloom business being used for terror funds is the latest entry in secessionist activities, according to second officer cited above.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 11:07 IST