NIA attaches top Kashmiri women’s separatist leader’s house in terror case

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) has attached the house of Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi. She along with other separatists leaders are being probed for funding terror incidents by the federal anti-terror probe agency.

Asiya Andrabi and Shabir Shah, another separatist leader, are currently lodged in Tihar jail.

The NIA has attached a house belonging to Asiya Andrabi situated at 90 Feet Road Saura, Srinagar. “Asiya Andrabi is the chairperson of Dukhtaran-E-Millat (a proscribed terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act),” the NIA said.

Earlier, the NIA had also attached the property of Shabir Shah.

Once a property is attached, it cannot be sold, transferred with the permission of the authorities

The move is part of the Centre’s two-pronged strategy to deal with Kashmir situation.

First, the security forces have increased the tempo of counter-terror operations within the Kashmir Valley. Security forces have killed 125 terrorists in the first six months alone - much higher than previous years. Along the borders with Pakistan, India has maintained an aggressive posture.

Secondly, the Home Ministry is also engaging the newly-elected local bodies such as sarpanches or village heads rather than only focusing on the mainstream political parties. The govt has allocated Rs 3,700 crore for local bodies and small to medium developmental works to be carried by local bodies. Of this, Rs 1800 crore will be spent in the valley.

In addition, the Home Ministry has also rejected any engagement with separatist leaders. “Our focus is the common man, providing relief to people-at- large and not political parties,” a senior official who didn’t want to be named said.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 16:56 IST