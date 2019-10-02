‘BJP, RSS should apologize to the nation before taking Gandhi’s name’: Gehlot

jaipur

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said “democracy of the country is in danger for the first time after Independence and the entire country is witnessing an atmosphere of fear and violence.”

He said BJP never took the names of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel or BR Ambedkar for 70 years, but today RSS and BJP are taking their names, which is the victory of Congress policies and ideology. “But just taking names won’t be sufficient and they (RSS and BJP leaders) need to clear what’s there in their heart and mind,” he added.

“They did not participate in the freedom fight, rather helped Britishers. They should first accept their wrongdoings and apologize to the nation before taking Gandhi’s name,” he further added.

Addressing a special seminar on the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, organised by the state Congress, he said that today’s generation has the challenge of protecting the democracy, which is in danger. “For 70 years, it is the Congress that strengthened the democracy and India is respected across the globe. Modi should acknowledge that the respect he received in the US (during the recent visit) is all because of the strength of our country and democracy,” he said.

Gehlot criticised Modi for his ‘Abki baar Trump sarkar’ comment during his recent visit to the USA. “Can a PM make such statement? I had stated during the elections, like a Bollywood actor, who acts, dances and romances, but there is no reality in it, Modi is like that; there is no truth…the truth is with Congress and Rahul Gandhi - he is a good person who thinks of country, poor, farmers, Dalit, minority and believes in Gandhian ideology,” he said.

State Congress president Sachin Pilot said, “Congress party believes in dialogue and I want to assure that soon a political convention will be held where political issues, farmers, poor and challenges to be met by government will be discussed and then policy will be made.” He also emphasized on the values and philosophy of Mahatama Gandhi.

Speaking on the occasion, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande accused the centre of bias and said there was a need to create awareness among people to counter the lies being spread against the state government.

Reacting to the Congress charges, BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said, “It is unfortunate that Rajasthan CM is making baseless statements against a leader like Modi. A PM is of the country and it is responsibility of every citizen to respect him.”

He added, “Congress had forgotten Mahatama Gandhi and Sardar Patel and it BJP which brought their good work among the masses. BJP’s policy and intentions are in country’s interest. Congress is no more a party of Gandhi and Patel in people’s eye, but of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.”

