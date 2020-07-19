News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Arvind Kejriwal personally monitoring situation as water logging death raises questions and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 17:02 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kejriwal says not the time for blame game over Delhi waterlogging death

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has stated that he was personally monitoring the work to clear water logging from capital roads that resulted in the death of at least one person, allegedly due to drowning at the Minto road overbridge Sunday morning. Read more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter followers cross 60 million mark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieved yet another milestone when his Twitter handle crossed 60 million followers on Sunday. Read more

Finally, we are equal partners: The slate is clean, draw up your own relationship goals

He’s a stay-at-home dad, the man in the kitchen, the parent that handles all the play dates. Other women find that a novelty, I don’t. Raised by a single parent, I saw my mother earn a living, raise children, manage the house. One gender did everything. Read more

Kangaroos invade field, interrupt football match in Australia. Hilarious video leaves people in splits

The Internet stands witness to several incidents of unexpected “guests” entering the fields during ongoing matches and the clips of those events are nothing less than hilarious. From cats and dogs entering football fields to even people darting inside the grounds, the instances are numerous. Adding to that is this video that shows two rather unusual “players” hopping around a field – kangaroos. Read more

Timing, temperament, commitment is unbelievable: Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal lauds India opener Rohit Sharma

There are only a few bigger names in limited-overs cricket at the moment than Rohit Sharma. There are several records attached to his name that only highlight some of his accomplishments. Read more

EXCLUSIVE | Taapsee Pannu hits back at Kangana Ranaut’s accusations: I refuse to be bitter and take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta

Kangana Ranaut is all guns blazing yet again. In an explosive interview with Republic TV, the Manikarnika actor, while calling out the movie mafia in Bollywood, and blaming ‘powerful’ people for Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, also took a dig at Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker and called them ‘B-grade actresses’. Read more

Life during pandemic: How SMEs are using technology to deal with the change

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way the world works. From education to work, almost everything has taken an online route. This is also true for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), many of which had to change the way they work dramatically to continue catering to their customers amid the changed circumstances. Read more

Watch: Leopard enters house in Uttarakhand, grabs dog and runs away

A leopard was spotted sneaking into a house in Uttarakhand’s Tallital. The leopard attacked a dog, grabbed it and ran away. The dog was attacked by the leopard when it stepped out of the house. In a flash, the leopard escaped grabbing the dog with its jaws. Watch the full video for more details.