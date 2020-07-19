e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Kangaroos invade field, interrupt football match in Australia. Hilarious video leaves people in splits

Kangaroos invade field, interrupt football match in Australia. Hilarious video leaves people in splits

We are not saying that the League should consider signing them, but after looking at the animals bounce you may be inclined to praise their “skills.”

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 19, 2020 15:49 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The 8-second-long clip shows two kangaroos hopping around the field while dodging the players.
The 8-second-long clip shows two kangaroos hopping around the field while dodging the players.(Instagram)
         

The Internet stands witness to several incidents of unexpected “guests” entering the fields during ongoing matches and the clips of those events are nothing less than hilarious. From cats and dogs entering football fields to even people darting inside the grounds, the instances are numerous. Adding to that is this video that shows two rather unusual “players” hopping around a field – kangaroos.

Originally shared on Instagram user Sharri Castellari’s profile, the video piqued people’s attention after being tweeted by Australian Football League (AFL).

The 8-second-long clip shows two kangaroos hopping around the field while dodging the players. And, the clip is absolutely hilarious to watch.

We are not saying that the League should consider signing them, but after looking at the animals bounce you may be inclined to praise their “skills.”

“Community footy is back in New South Wales and the locals are...jumping...for joy,” reads AFL’s caption.

“Local footy is back,” Castellari wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on July 19, the clip has garnered over 39,000 views and many amused comments from netizens on Twitter. On Instagram, it has gathered close to 500 views.

While many were surprised at the unexpected intruders, others shared humorous reactions.

“Can’t get any more Australian than Roos on the footy field,” joked a Twitter user. “Sign them up!” commented another. “Brilliant! That’s some tough competition for the opponent team,” said a third.

“Haha, Kangaroos playing football,” joked an Instagram user. “That’s awesome,” wrote another.

What are your thoughts on this video?

