News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Bihar police to probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s call records, family of ex-manager and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 17:28 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput's call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police's probe radar

Sushant Singh Rajput's phone records will be tracked and the family of his former manager, Disha Salian, will be questioned in connection with the death of the Bollywood actor, Bihar police have said.

Delhi logs 961 new Covid-19 infections, 15 more deaths take toll past 4,000-mark

Delhi on Sunday logged 961 new cases of Covid-19 taking the infection count in the national capital to 1,37,677, while the death toll touched 4,004, health department data indicated.

The Way We Were: Premchand's lost months in Bombay

Premchand arrived in Bombay on 31 May 1934. He was 54 years old, married with three children, the country's most famous living Hindi writer – and a man in dire financial difficulties.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review: To be or 'Note' to be

Innovations happen every year in the smartphone space. Sometimes even within months. However, each year there's always that one smartphone that stays in the limelight and is given as an example whenever people talk about flagships. This year it is the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung's most powerful mobile device created till date.

'I'm not blaming anyone': Irfan Pathan opens up on Greg Chappell saga

It has been over a decade since Greg Chappell left the position as the head coach of India. And yet, his time as the coach is still remembered as one of the most controversial periods in Indian cricket history.

Video of woman hand feeding a peacock has won people over. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos of peacocks showing their magnificent plumage or graciously dancing around. Those are the videos which often make people go "wow" and leave them amazed too.

PM Modi to pray at Hanumangarhi ahead of Ram Temple event: Key details

PM Modi will visit the Hanumangarhi temple ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The head priest of the temple said that they have been given seven minutes times in which PM Modi will take a tour of the temple and also offer prayers.