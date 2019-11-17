News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm:BJP minister Saryu Roy to contest against Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East seat and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:52 IST

BJP minister Saryu Roy to contest against Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East seat

Senior BJP leader and Jharkhand minister Saryu Roy announced on Sunday he will contest as an Independent candidate from both the assembly seats in Jamshedpur in the upcoming state elections, taking on chief minister Raghubar Das from his constituency of Jamshedpur (East). Read more

Sri Lanka’s new president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is a war hero and polarising figure

For Sri Lanka’s majority Sinhalese Buddhists, president-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa is best-placed to take on the hard challenge of defeating enemies of the state such as those who carried out deadly Easter Sunday attacks early this year. Read more

2 killed after 117-year-old church gutted in fire in Meghalaya

An old couple was killed when a church, which is more than a century old, was gutted in a fire early on Sunday in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong, police said. Read more

India has potential for very rapid economic growth, says Bill Gates

India has the potential for “very rapid” economic growth over the next decade which will lift people out of poverty and allow the government to invest in health and education priorities in an “exciting way”, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said. Read more

House Arrest review: Ali Fazal tries his best but shallow writing fails this Netflix film

Ali Fazal headlines Netflix original, House Arrest, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and Samit Basu. The film aims to address a lot of urbane issues, touches upon a few but explores none to a powerful impact. Read more

Getting married soon? Here’s how to stay stress-free this wedding season

Getting engaged and planning a wedding is a time to celebrate your love and commitment for one another. As exciting and meaningful it is, there’s also high levels of stress involved. Read more

Shoaib Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar picked Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli as the toughest batsman to bowl to in the modern era during a recent Twitter interaction. Read more