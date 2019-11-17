Devendra Fadnavis praises Bal Thackeray amid worsening of ties with Sena

india

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 11:41 IST

Maharashtra caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday praised Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and called him a source of inspiration. Fadnavis’ words of praise come amid worsening of ties between allies Sena and BJP after they were unable to agree to a power-sharing deal to form a government.

Fadvavis shared a video of a speech by Thackeray on Twitter and said he taught people the value of “self-respect”. “Hundreds of salutations to Hindu Hriday Samrat Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary,” Fadnavis tweeted in Marathi.

Sena plans to skip a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the winter session of Parliament from Monday.

“We had already decided against attending the meeting considering the developments in Maharashtra,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said on Saturday.

Sena is trying to stitch an alliance with Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress to form a government.

The three parties have been holding talks over the past weeks trying to chalk out a common minimum programme (CMP) since the three parties have had different ideologies traditionally.

Raut said all the three parties have reached a consensus on the CMP. Pawar had said the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will soon form a government in Maharashtra that will complete its five-year term.

A meeting between Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi which was scheduled for Sunday has now been postponed and likely to take place on Monday or Tuesday.

In Pune, Pawar will meet his party’s core committee on Sunday to discuss the political scenario in the state.

A Congress leader, who wished not to be named, said the meeting was postponed as Pawar won’t be able to make it to Delhi on time due to the NCP meeting on Sunday.

BJP, the single-largest party after the polls, has 105 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly while Sena 56. Congress and NCP have 44 and 54 seats.

Lsat week, President’s Rule was imposed in the state after governor B S Koshyari told the Centre that no party was in a position to form the government.

Arvind Sawant, the lone Sena minister in the Union government, quit after the NCP said that it was open to supporting his party if they leave NDA.

President’s rule was imposed on November 12 after none of the parties could prove majority in the Assembly.