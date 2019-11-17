e-paper
Maharashtra talks may be delayed

A meeting between Pawar and interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi scheduled for Sunday in Delhi was postponed and could now be held either on Monday or Tuesday, party functionaries said.

india Updated: Nov 17, 2019 01:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The NCP supremo has called a meeting of the party's core committee on Sunday evening in Pune where he is likely to discuss the current political scenario.
         

A day after Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said that a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will be formed in Maharashtra and it will complete its five-year term, the formation of the coalition appeared to be facing delays with sources saying the Congress and the NCP were yet to iron out some issues. A meeting between Pawar and interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi scheduled for Sunday in Delhi was postponed and could now be held either on Monday or Tuesday, party functionaries said.

The three parties also cancelled the visit of their delegation to Raj Bhavan to meet governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss farm problems.

The NCP supremo has called a meeting of the party’s core committee on Sunday evening in Pune where he is likely to discuss the current political scenario and take a decision over government formation before proceeding to Delhi. “Pawar saheb is expected to fly to Delhi after 8pm. Hence, the meeting may not be possible now,” a NCP insider said.’

