Getting married soon? Here’s how to stay stress-free this wedding season.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:45 IST

Getting engaged and planning a wedding is a time to celebrate your love and commitment for one another. As exciting and meaningful it is, there’s also high levels of stress involved. This can be hard to make sense of, especially since so few people are open about how difficult it can be. There’s an expectation that this day will be the happiest time in your life. And when it’s not, it can be confusing, disappointing, and even a bit embarrassing.

The truth is, there are some very real reasons why positive life events, like planning a wedding, can be stressful. That said, it’s absolutely possible to find ways to enjoy the process a little more and focus on what’s most important — your relationship and the upcoming wedding.

Here are a few tips to help you keep mental stress at bay during the wedding season:

Delegate stress away

If you are the only person planning each and everything for your wedding, then, go ahead and involve your trusted friends or a professional planner to be your coordinator(s). The last thing you want to do at your wedding is to worry about the small stuff which eventually goes wrong. Thus, ensure that you get space to find peace and you have someone by your side to handle the things which come up on the day itself.

Communicate with your partner

One of the aspects that cause added stress is the lack of communication, which can lead you to feel incomprehension and loneliness. To avoid it, nothing better than being transparent and talking about what you think and what bothers you with your partner. Do not be afraid to argue a little, especially if it will help you dispel your doubts and feel better. Organize your agenda. Keep a plan from day one, and write down all your notes on it, from the appointments with the suppliers, the dates and conditions in which you closed the contracts, the tests, appointments and pending that you have to resolve. This will help you have everything under control.

Be understanding

It is not always easy to understand that people handle stress differently, so do not assume that your partner does not care about the wedding because of the simple fact that he does not look as nervous as you, he may be managing his nerves and stress differently.

Resolve differences

It is usual for differences to increase during the last preparations for the wedding, especially if either of them is stressed. However, it is essential that they try to resolve all differences as they arise. Otherwise, they will only feel more stressed and discouraged.

Sleep your hours

Being well-rested is essential to keep stress levels low, so make sure you sleep for at least 8 hours in a row during the months before the wedding.

Watch your diet

A healthy diet will help you feel and look better, so do not forget to include five different fruits and vegetables a day, avoid processed food and excess salt. Try to make your dinners light, a salad will be the best not only to feel better, but it will also help you sleep better.

Exercise

Nothing is better to clear the mind than a daily exercise routine. If you are not going to the gym, maybe a walk is the best alternative for you. You will see that giving an hour a day to go out for a walk will change your mood, your vision of things and you will also look much better on your wedding day.

Relaxing getaway

It is always advisable to take a couple of days to escape the routine and forget everything, so try to spend the weekend before the wedding in a relaxing and special place. If you do not have the opportunity, give yourself at least a visit to the spa and get yourself to be pampered with a massage, it will change your mood!

Do not get carried away by what others want

You will probably hear comments and opinions about what others would like for your wedding, which can be extremely stressful. Remember that this wedding is about you and your tastes, so do something authentic that reflects your personality and your wedding will be an absolute success.

Wrap yourself in bliss

Even in the best plans, last-minute surprises may appear. If there is any slip, don’t let it affect you: keep your sense of humour and move on. Is the DJ wrong when playing the first song? Start dancing the same way and laugh with cooperation with your brand new husband.

Does it start to rain unexpectedly at your outdoor wedding? Do not worry! If you stay relaxed and carefree, your guests will feel that way too.

Regardless of the unexpected setbacks that get in the way, the incredible memories of marrying the love of your life, surrounded by friends and family, will be unforgettable.

- Dr. Anuneet Sabharwal, MBBS, MD Psychiatrist

