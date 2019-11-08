Stay healthy this wedding season. 5 key tips to follow

more-lifestyle

Delhi’s shaadi season is here and keeping fit after having all that fried food is a task! But, here’s how you can do it

Come November and every weekend gets busy with wedding invitations. With friends, family members walking the aisle, apart from late night shenanigans one tends to eat out more. And with ‘Shaadi ka Khana’ taking prominence, health takes a back seat. We spoke to nutritionists Kavita Devgan and Tripti Tandon, who gave us healthy tips that one needs to follow this season.

Pre-party starvation

Never go to a bachelor party without eating anything before. Kavita says, “Often people tend to skip breakfast thinking they will go out and eat.” But that’s where they go wrong and end up getting hungry and eating a lot at the party. One should always have something light like a bowl of soup, or fruits before heading out.

Eat one light meal

If you are going out for dinner, have a light lunch and vice versa.“It helps to balance out the amount of carbs one consumes. On the day of the wedding, go for healthier and lighter options for lunch. Sprouts, or just a bowl of dal is a good idea. That will help you avoid gaining those extra kilos,” says the nutritionist.

Ditch Alcohol

Avoid alcohol because it is high on calorie count. And mocktails should be a complete no-no. They are high on calories and one keeps drinking them because they taste good. Also, if drinking, go for lighter options like gin and tonic. Keep yourself hydrated, and drink a glass of water after ever drink.

Avoid Fried Food

Fried food is the most tempting option especially during weddings. But, one should avoid it as much as possible and go for food that is either baked or grilled. Go for steamed, grilled, and sautéed meat and fish and avoid fried finger snacks. Also, say no to heavy dips. They are full of calories. You can also go for salads.

Desserts Strategy

Desserts are irresistible and are the ideal way to finish your meal. Fruit-based desserts like fruit yoghurt, sorbets are light on the stomach and are a wiser choice than syrup-soaked rasgullas and fried jalebis. Also, if you know you will eat desserts before hand, try not to eat too much in the main course and save your appetite for desserts.

