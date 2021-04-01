News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: BKU’s Rakesh Tikait says farmers’ protest to go on for 8 more months

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farmers' protest will go on for 8 more months, says BKU’s Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Thursday the agitation against the Centre's three new farm laws will have to go on for eight more months as it is a question of their rights and lands. The movement will pick up speed after May 10, as till then farmers will remain engaged in harvesting wheat crops, Tikait said.

Twitter reacts after govt withdraws decision to lower small savings rate

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comments blaming oversight for cutting interest rates on small savings schemes to an over four-decade low drew flak from the Opposition on social media. The comments came as the government rolled back its decision to lower the rates.

Step inside Rajkummar Rao's home with calm decor, huge private spaces filled with books

Actor Rajkummar Rao took fans on a tour of his beautiful abode in Mumbai, one that he recently bought. Having grown up in Gurgaon, in a joint family of 16 people, Rajkummar is now living in a sprawling house spread across two floors. In a new video for a paint brand, he has shared his journey of finalising the design and artefacts of the house.

Vicky Kaushal has breakfast of champions made with 10 eggs, oats and chocolate, hits gym after that

Actor Vicky Kaushal has lately been sweating it really hard in the gym as he prepares for his upcoming role. From box jumps to horse riding, archery and a lot of weight training in the gym, Vicky Kaushal's routine includes various forms of exercises.

'Before him, I had never heard of it being spoken': Ishant credits Kohli for changing Indian cricket's 'system'

It is no secret that Virat Kohli is responsible for bringing about a cultural change in the Indian cricket team. While MS Dhoni started the importance of fitness, Kohli took it forward to a whole new level – introducing the importance of what to eat and what not for cricketers to survive long in international cricket.

Hyundai, Tata Motors, Toyota eyeing NTPC's hydrogen fuel cell vehicle project

Several automakers including Hyundai, Tata Motors, Toyota, Ashok Leyland, and KPIT Technologies have shown their interest in India's maiden and ambitious initiative to run hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric cars and buses.

Woman finds daffodils she had ordered in fridge. Here’s how they landed up there

Most people, when they don't receive an item they ordered, call up the provider to get their money refunded. This is exactly what Helen Newman did when she didn't get the daffodils that she ordered. However, what happened next is a story which has now left people giggling hard.