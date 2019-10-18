News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Blacklisting threat looms over Pakistan from FATF and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 16:55 IST

Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems

The Financial Action Task Force, the global terror financing and money laundering watchdog, has severely indicted Pakistan for failing to deliver on most of its 27 targets and warned that the global body would be forced to blacklist it if Islamabad does not set its house in order within the next four months, according to two people familiar with the developments.

Local Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tewari shot dead, found with throat slit at his Lucknow office

A local Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tewari was killed by two unidentified men in his office in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Friday afternoon, police said. Hindu Samaj Party’s leader Kamlesh Tewari was attacked when he was sitting inside the office near his house in the Khursheed Bagh area under Naka police station limits at around 1pm, officials said.

SC reserves verdict on Chidambaram’s plea against HC bail order in INX Media case

The Supreme Court on Friday reserved it’s verdict on former finance minister P Chidambaram’s plea against Delhi high court order denying him bail in the INX Media case.

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee belongs to Left ideology, don’t take him seriously: Piyush Goyal

Union minister for Railways and Commerce, Piyush Goyal, said on Friday that he did not take Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee’s criticism of India’s economic policies and the economic slowdown seriously “as he belongs to Left ideology which has been rejected by India.”

Nearly 100 Indian soldiers taking part in 7th World Military Games in China

India has sent a delegation of around 100 soldiers selected from the three wings of the armed forces to participate in the 7th World Military Games, inaugurated by President Xi Jinping in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Friday.

Virat Kohli’s Team India eye historic first against South Africa in Ranchi Test

Virat Kohli and his team though have wrapped up the ongoing series, after a comprehensive win in the second Test at Pune. The team which created a world record of most consecutive Test series wins at home, is now on the cusp of another special record. If Kohli’s Team India manages to win the Ranchi Test, it will be their maiden clean sweep over the Proteas.

Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra show how to wear a red saree for the wedding season

Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Sunita Kapoor, Mira Rajput were among the celebrities who absolutely looked stunning in traditional red sarees and they are giving us festive wear goals for the ongoing festive and wedding season.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 16:54 IST