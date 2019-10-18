Local Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tewari shot dead, found with throat slit at his Lucknow office

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 16:03 IST

A local Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tewari was killed by two unidentified men in his office in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Friday afternoon, police said.

Hindu Samaj Party’s leader Kamlesh Tewari was attacked when he was sitting inside the office near his house in the Khursheed Bagh area under Naka police station limits at around 1pm, officials said.

Assistant superintendent of police (West) Vikas Chandra Tripathi said the initial probe suggested that the two assailants were known to Kamlesh Tewari. Chandra said they come to visit Tewari and had tea before committing the crime.

The police official said the men shot at Tewari and slit his throat as well. He added the assailants had hidden their weapons in a sweet box and that one of them was wearing a saffron-coloured kurta.

Tewari was involved in a controversy after his objectionable remarks on Muslims in 2014 and 2015 and was given a security cover since then.

The two police personnel deployed in his security were on the ground floor when Tewari attacked on the first floor.

He was earlier with Hindu Mahasabha and the building from where he runs the Hindu Samaj Party office is said to be the Mahasabha’s property.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 15:23 IST