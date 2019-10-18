e-paper
Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra show how to wear a red saree for the wedding season. Pics inside

Priyanka Chopra, AnushkaSharma, Aishwarya Rai, were among the celebrities who absolutely looked stunning in traditional red sarees, giving us festive wear goals for the ongoing festive season.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 18, 2019 14:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Anushka Sharma wore a print red saree for Karwa Chauth this year.
Anushka Sharma wore a print red saree for Karwa Chauth this year. (Anushka Sharma/Instagram )
         

This year,the festive season kicked with Karwa Chauth celebrations and leading ladies of Bollywood were seen all dressed up in the signature red saree that is symbolical of the occasion. Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Sunita Kapoor, Mira Rajput were among the celebrities who absolutely looked stunning in traditional red sarees and they are giving us festive wear goals for the ongoing festive and wedding season. These celebrities shared their pictures on their social media handles sharing their personal messages for the festival and their gorgeous attired self.

 

A traditional red saree can rarely go wrong unless overdone with styling and excessive accessories.

Anushka Sharma looked refreshing and stunning in a printed red saree with mukaish work and she completed the look with chandbalis and red bangles.

Priyanka Chopra chose a red saree with a gold border and she paired it up with an embroidered and textured blouse to go with it. She completed the look with red bangles and minimal make-up.

 

Shilpa Shetty also chose to wear a red saree with an embroidered border and her blouse had a touch of regal silhouettes in velvet and sheer texture. She looked beautiful and the overall look was well put together.

While the other starlets chose to wear the quintessential red and stand out on Karwa Chauth, Aishwarya Rai wore a printed yellow kurta set that was quite a choice for festive year as yellow is one of the much-loved colours this season.

 

Mira Rajput opted for a hot pink bandhani saree instead of a red one and looked beautiful in the traditional look. The completed the look with a pink gold border blouse and jewellery. 


First Published: Oct 18, 2019 14:27 IST

