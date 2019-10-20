News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM:Key conspirator in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case returned to Surat from Dubai 2 months ago and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 17:06 IST

Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Key conspirator returned to Surat from Dubai 2 months ago

Rashid Pathan, 23, a resident of Zillani Manjil in Limbayat area of Surat, his neighbour Faizan, 21, and Maulana Salim Sheikh, 24, were arrested on Saturday and brought to Ahmedabad . Their arrests came after boxes of sweets from a shop in Surat were discovered at the crime scene police in Lucknow. The two killers in saffron kurtas were seen carrying the box on CCTV footage captured outside Tiwari’s house. Read more here.

Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions of Indians proud of your work’

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday came out in support of Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, a day after the Nobel winning economist told a television channel on Saturday that he objected to Union Minister Piyush Goyal questioning his professionalism. Read more here.

If there is no Opposition then there is no need for several mega rallies: Sena questions Fadnavis

The Shiv Sena on Sunday sought to know why top BJP leaders held so many rallies for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis feels there is no Opposition left in the fray to challenge his party-led alliance. Read more here.

US forces withdraw from key base in northern Syria

US forces withdrew from a key base in northern Syria Sunday, a monitor said, two days before the end of a US-brokered truce to stem a Turkish attack on Kurdish forces in the region. Read more here.

Centre likely to float bids for Air India sale next month: Report

The government is planning to invite preliminary bids for 100 per cent stake sale in Air India next month and already some entities have expressed interest in the national carrier, sources said. The airline is sitting on a debt pile of around Rs 58,000 crore, besides huge accumulated losses running into thousands of crores. Read more here.

Quentin Tarantino refuses to edit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for China release

The film was scheduled to release in China on October 25. But the release of the acclaimed film has been put on hold indefinitely. Sony Pictures Entertainment didn’t give any explanation for the delay. The decision to halt the release is speculated to be about Tarantino’s portrayal of the late martial arts hero Bruce Lee, who was of Chinese descent. Read more here.

India vs South Africa: The Ajinkya Rahane unique record that you might have missed

On a day that saw Rohit Sharma break a ton of records thanks to his maiden double century, it is very easy to miss the accolades of the other batsmen. It was a day that truly belonged to Rohit who looked at ease against the struggling South Africa bowlers and he continued his brilliant run of form with a 255-ball-212. Read more here.

