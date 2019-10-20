India vs South Africa: The Ajinkya Rahane unique record that you might have missed

cricket

On a day that saw Rohit Sharma break a ton of records thanks to his maiden double century, it is very easy to miss the accolades of the other batsmen. It was a day that truly belonged to Rohit who looked at ease against the struggling South Africa bowlers and he continued his brilliant run of form with a 255-ball-212. However, there was another person who also performed brilliantly with the bat during Day 2 of the Ranchi Test and it was Indian cricket team vice captain Ajinkya Rahane. The right-hander played the perfect supporting role to Rohit Sharma’s heroics as he went on to score 115 from 192 balls as the hosts declared their first innings on 497 for the loss of nine wickets.

Rahane’s stand with Rohit Sharma was his 200th partnership in Tests without ever being involved in a run out. In his 61 Tests career, neither him nor his partner has been run out and that is a world record at the moment.

India were tottering at 39 for three on Saturday when the Mumbai duo combined and by the time Rahane fell for 115 in the morning session, their fourth-wicket stand had produced 267 runs to turn their first innings around in Ranchi.

Rohit reverse-swept Dane Piedt for a boundary, while Rahane stepped out to hit the spinner over his head for a four as they asserted themselves.

Rahane duly brought up his 11th test hundred before becoming debutant George Linde’s maiden test victim, edging the spinner and departing after a fluent knock which included 17 boundaries and a six.

The hosts then reduced South Africa to nine for two in their first-innings reply before bad light stopped play, with India chasing a series whitewash to consolidate their position at top of the World Test Championship.

South Africa will have to produce an exceptional batting performance to get back into the contest when skipper Faf du Plessis and Zubayr Hamza return to the crease in Ranchi on Monday.

