News updates from HT: Railways issues clarification on rush ahead of Maharashtra curfew and all the latest news

'Don't panic': Railways' clarification on rush ahead of Maharashtra curfew

The Central Railway on Wednesday urged Mumbai people to not panic and avoid crowding at the stations as stricter restrictions will come into force in the city, as well as across the state, from 8pm on Wednesday. In the period between April 14 and May 1, only essential services will be allowed in Maharashtra, which reportedly triggered a panic among workers, daily wagers who are queuing up at stations to board long-distance trains. The restrictions were announced on Tuesday. Read more

Aditi Rao Hydari looks like the angel of spring in off-shoulder ruffle dress at Ajeeb Daastaans promotion

Aditi Rao Hydari is busy promoting her upcoming film Ajeeb Daastaans and we are taking notes from all her ensembles. The actor has been nailing the spring-summer style lately and serving some looks that are chic, sexy and sassy. With her latest outfit, she also hopped on the pink spring dresses bandwagon just like Tamannaah Bhatia and supermodel Kendal Jenner. Read more

'That’s not normal': Brian Lara left totally unimpressed with KKR's collapse against MI in IPL 2021

West Indies legend Brian Lara weighed in on Kolkata Knight Riders' disappointing batting display in the middle-over during their chase of 153 against Mumbai Indians in their second Indian Premier League 2021 game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. Read more

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all praises for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore: 'She has always been so inclusive of me'

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore was in for a surprise when she received a message from her daughter-in-law, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. The veteran actor was talking about her life and her journey in Bollywood in a podcast when she received the message. Read more

Tortoise with joint problems in German Zoo gets skate board to move around

If you’re looking for some feel-good content on the Internet today, you may want to check out this clip featuring an African spur tortoise named Helmuth. Shared on the Facebook page of Zoom Erlebniswelt Gelsenkirchen, Helmuth’s home, the video shows the 100 kg tortoise zooming around the zoo premises on a skate board. The clip may leave you feeling happy. Read more

Kumbh 2021: Religion over pandemic for BJP? Uttarakhand CM Rawat responds

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has defended the Kumbh Mela 2021 that is being held amid a surge of Covid cases in the country. Speaking to Hindustan Times’ Kumkum Chadha, Rawat said that people’s health is of prime importance and all steps have been taken to ensure that Covid precautions are followed. Watch more