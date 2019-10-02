e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Sonia jibe at BJP on Gandhi Jayanti and all the latest news at this hour

india Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Attacking BJP, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said it is “easy to take the name of Mahatma Gandhi but difficult to tread his path”
Attacking BJP, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said it is "easy to take the name of Mahatma Gandhi but difficult to tread his path"
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 2 pm curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Easy to take Gandhi’s name, difficult to tread his path’: Sonia Gandhi attacks BJP, RSS

Attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said it is “easy to take the name of Mahatma Gandhi but difficult to tread his path”.

Read more.

In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge

Mahatma Gandhi had the unique ability to become a bridge between some of the greatest contradictions in human society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in an opinion piece in The New York Times to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

Read more.

India banned onion exports. Now Asia has eye-watering prices

From Kathmandu to Colombo, it’s a kitchen nightmare: Onion prices have gone crazy. That’s because India, the world’s biggest seller of the Asian diet staple, has banned exports after extended Monsoon downpours delayed harvests and supplies shrivelled. And dedicated buyers across the region, like Nepalese housewife Seema Pokharel, are flummoxed.

Read more.

At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Ajit Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on a visit to the two premier Gulf powers of UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Read more.

UK high court rejects Pak claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam

The high court of England and Wales on Wednesday ruled in the historic case in favour of India and the two descendants of the late 7th Nizam of Hyderabad, who sent £1 million to a London bank in 1948, now estimated to value at least £35 million.

Read more.

Sunil Gavaskar expresses displeasure about Team India’s selection policy

As torrential rains lashed the ACA-VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam post tea on Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa, legendary Indian cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar expressed his views on Virat Kohli-led Indian team’s rise to the top of the tree.

Read more.

Joker movie review: Joaquin Phoenix delivers Oscar-worthy performance in polarising, distressing masterpiece

From its gloriously gripping opening scene to its jaw-dropping final moments, it is nearly impossible to take your eyes off Joaquin Phoenix’s incredible performance as Arthur Fleck, as much as you might want to in Joker. But it is this very repulsion that Phillips, I believe, is attempting to tap into, writes Rohan Naahar.

Read more.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you

Cleanliness often begins at home and ends there. But, one needs to change that and what better day than the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the third anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission to take pledge to keep our surroundings green and clean. And, also take a step further to make the world a better place by joining NGOs and groups in the city.

Read more.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 16:54 IST

