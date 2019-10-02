At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Ajit Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack

india

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on a visit to the two premier Gulf powers of UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“The visit is an opportunity for the leaders to exchange notes on the regional and global security environment,” a person familiar with the development said. India has a very close relations with Saudi Arabia as well as United Arab Emirates that includes intelligence sharing.

This is an important visit that highlights the “regular and ongoing close consultations at the highest levels” on issues of mutual interest and importance.

The visit comes days after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan travelled to Saudi Arabia to seek support for its attempt to internationalise India’s Kashmir move as well. Then, there is also the devastating drone attack on Aramco oil installations in Saudi Arabia last month that has flared tensions in the region and led to a sharp decline in OPEC’s oil production.

“This wasn’t a visit driven by a single agenda,” the official quoted above said. Officials said a wide range of issues were discussed on various aspects of bilateral relations at Wednesday’s meeting.

The issue of Jammu and Kashmir also figured in the discussion.

At the end of Doval’s two-hour-long meeting that focused on bilateral ties between the two countries and security issues, the Saudi Crown Prince expressed understanding about India’s approach and actions in Jammu and Kashmir, two people familiar with the development said.

Officials said the visit will further strengthen the deep bonds between the two countries and help identify specific areas of cooperation at a time when Saudi Arabia is looking to diversify its economy in line with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s vision for 2030.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 14:46 IST