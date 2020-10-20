News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: UN human rights chief asks India to ‘safeguard rights of NGOs’ and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 16:58 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Safeguard rights of NGOs’: UN human rights chief to India

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday expressed regret at the tightening of space for human rights NGOs in India, including by the application of vaguely worded laws that constrain their activities and restrict foreign funding.

PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday will address the nation in the evening as the country battled the coronavirus pandemic with more than 7.5 million infections and 115,197 deaths recorded so far. “Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening,” PM Modi tweeted.

With a quiz in UP, Congress presents ‘facts’ about its role in nation-building

With the BJP accusing the Congress of ‘doing’ nothing for the country, many questions in the Rajiv Gandhi Samanya Gyan Pratiyogita (general knowledge contest) focused on the role of the party and its leaders in the freedom struggle and nation-building over the years.

‘His opinion’: Kamal Nath responds to Rahul Gandhi disapproving ‘item’ remark

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath is facing flak for his “item” remark against state minister Imarti Devi during a campaign speech for assembly by-election.

TRP scam: Former cop files suit to restrain Arnab Goswami, Republic TV from airing material related to the case

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Iqbal Shaikh has approached the city civil court seeking a restraining order against the news channel Republic TV and its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami from airing any material related to TRP scam. An FIR in the case has been registered at Kandivali police station.

MP bypolls 2020: Why are they important and what do the numbers say?

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10. Out of these 28 assembly seats, 27 were won by the Congress in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh state elections.

IPL 2020: ‘Are they going to play Glenn Maxwell as off-spinner?’ Aakash Chopra predicts one change for KXIP

Kings XI Punjab allrounder Glenn Maxwell has continued to face criticism over his poor run in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Maxwell was bought by Punjab for Rs 10.75 crores, but he has only managed 58 runs in 9 games. Punjab’s insistence on keeping him in the playing XI has not made things better, as on Sunday against Mumbai Indians, he was dismissed for a duck and played no part in the two Super Overs that followed.

Riteish Deshmukh’s ego was hurt after he was called ‘Genelia’s husband’, this was the response he got when he pointed it out

Riteish Deshmukh has revealed the moment when he was made to acknowledge his actor wife Genelia’s popularity in South. The couple recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show where Riteish shared an interesting story.

25 years of DDLJ: Here’s why Simran’s style is still relevant over two decades later

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turns 25 today, and the movie managed to make a mark on all generations, be it our grandparents, parents and especially, millennials and 90s babies. The movie’s storyline was something most could relate to with Simran, an introverted girl with big dreams wishing to get out and ‘live her life’ before she gets hitched to a man of her father’s choice, she then goes on the journey of a lifetime, meeting a handsome stranger, Raj, living many adventures with him, falling in love, and we all know how the rest goes.

Watch: Third US Presidential debate to feature mute button; Trump camp lashes out

After a heated and a frequently interrupted first Presidential debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates has announced new rules under which it will mute microphones for two minutes of the rival speakers so as to give them uninterrupted opening remarks. Under the new rules, Trump and Biden will each have two minutes of uninterrupted time to speak at the beginning of every 15-minute segment of the debate.