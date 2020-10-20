Riteish Deshmukh’s ego was hurt after he was called ‘Genelia’s husband’, this was the response he got when he pointed it out

Riteish Deshmukh has revealed the moment when he was made to acknowledge his actor wife Genelia’s popularity in South. The couple recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show where Riteish shared an interesting story.

A promo from the upcoming weekend episode of the show features Riteish sharing his experience of being called ‘Genelia’s husband’ and the reply he got after objecting to the same. He said, “We were playing Celebrity Cricket League in Bengaluru. There was a South team from which two players were whispering ‘Genelia’s husband’. My ego was hurt and I told them, ‘I am Genelia’s husband here, in Maharashtra it’s Riteish’s wife’. You know what he told me, ‘Sir, Riteish’s wife in one state but Genelia’s husband in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu...”

Riteish and Genelia have been married for eight years and have two sons together: Riaan, 5, and Rahyl, 4. The two had made their Bollywood debut with 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam. While Riteish continue to feature in Bollywood films such as Masti, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum and Bluffmaster!, Genelia moved to South and delivered multiple films in Telugu and Tamil. Satyam, film Bommarillu, Happy and Raam are some of her successful Telugu films. She returned to Bollywood several years later and was seen in 2008 film Mere Baap Pehle Aap followed by Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. The actor has been hardly seen on screen after marriage.

On being asked if Genelia would return to acting, Riteish told Hindustan Times last year, “I hope she does a film soon. I actually want to do another Marathi film with her because she knows the language. I will take every opportunity to work with her, and I just hope that it happens soon.”

He added, “We are actually in the process of developing a few scripts. I will not just produce them but would like to act in one or two of them. And I want Genelia to be a part of these films, too.”

