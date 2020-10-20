Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza are asked why they took pheras and not an oath at their wedding. Here’s the hilarious answer

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 10:39 IST

Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D’Souza are all set to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. The two are counted among the most adorable couples of Bollywood and will be seen talking about their love story and married life. A promo from the upcoming episode to air this weekend shows host Kapil Sharma asking Riteish about one of the major marriage ritual.

The promo opens with Riteish and Genelia arriving hand in hand on the stage. As they get seated, Kapil mentions that Riteish is not just an actor but also hails from a big political family. He goes on to ask them that during their wedding, the couple took pheras around the holy fire or took an oath (referring to the sacred oath taken by elected members for official posts).

Answering Kapil in the same vein, Riteish came up with a logical but funny reply which left everyone in splits. He said, “Phere liye they. Wo kya hota hai na, jab aap shapath lete ho to wo paanch saal ki sarkar hoti hai, paanch saal me badal jati hai (We took pheras. The thing is when you take an oath, it is for a five-year government, it gets changed after five years).”

Genelia and Riteish at their wedding.

Genelia and Riteish had fallen in love on the sets of their Bollywood debut, Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003). They tied the knot in 2012 and have two sons: Riaan and Rahyl. Genelia has hardly featured in any films since then.

Their fans looked excited to be able to watch them on screen again. A fan reacted to the promo, “Most awaited guests in the houseSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes Can’t wait to watch cutest couple for the first time in “The Kapil Sharma Show”, this is going to be fun.” Another wrote, “My fav couple @geneliad @Riteishd Just can’t wait to watch them together @KapilSharmaK9 thanks a ton for inviting both.”

