News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: UP law student who accused BJP’s Chinmayanand of rape granted bail and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 16:59 IST

UP law student who accused BJP’s Chinmayanand of rape granted bail after two months

Uttar Pradesh law student who accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape and was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from the former minister has been granted bail by the Allahabad high court on Wednesday.

India 5th most vulnerable to climate change: Global Climate Risk Index 2020

India is the fifth most vulnerable country globally to climate change, according to a new analysis released on Wednesday. India has also recorded the highest number of fatalities due to climate change and the second highest monetary losses from its impact in 2018.

‘There’s evidence’: Gadkari reacts on Chidambaram’s bail, recalls false cases

As P Chidambaram prepares to step out of Tihar jail, the Bharatiya Janata Party responded to the Supreme Court order to grant him bail with a sharp jibe at the senior Congress leader. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari rejected the charge and said that the BJP-led national coalition had never been vindictive. The Union road transport minister said there was evidence against Chidambaram.

P Chidambaram’s 106-day incarceration was vengeful, vindictive: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tweeted that the incarceration of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case was “vengeful and vindictive”. “Mr P Chidambaram’s 106 day incarceration was vengeful and vindictive. I’m glad that the SC [Supreme Court] has granted him bail. I’m confident that he will be able to prove his innocence in a fair trial,” Gandhi tweeted.

High Court refuses to order AAP govt to grant sanction in JNU sedition case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea which had sought directions to the Delhi government to give sanction to prosecute Jawaharlal Nehru University students in the 2016 sedition case.

Over 98 per cent of 4,204 water samples collected found fit to drink: Delhi Jal Board

The Delhi Jal Board on Wednesday said it collected over 4,200 water samples for testing in the last 10 days from across the national capital and more than 98 percent of them were found fit for drinking.

At NATO summit, world leaders caught on camera mocking Donald Trump

The leaders of Britain, Canada, France and the Netherlands have been caught on camera at a Buckingham Palace reception mocking US President Donald Trump’s lengthy media appearances ahead of Wednesday’s NATO summit.

‘Jasprit Bumrah a baby bowler, would have easily dominated him’: Former Pakistan allrounder Abdul Razzaq

The right-arm bowler Jasprit Bumrah is currently at the top position in ICC ODI Rankings, and is at the 5th position in Test bowling Rankings. But despite his current records, former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq believes he would have easily dominated against the Indian pacer.

As an actor I understand commercials, not awards: Mohnish Behl

Actor Mohnish Bahl, who has shown his acting prowess in classics such as Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), has always tried to stay relevant with the changing times in cinema. Having tried his hand at television, too, there is not much that the actor has not experimented with. Now, Mohnish is earnestly hoping that his next film, Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker does well.

