UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 17:08 IST

Uttar Pradesh law student who accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape and was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from the former minister has been granted bail by the Allahabad high court.

The 23-year-old student had accused Chinmayanand of raping her for more than a year.

The second-year student at a college in Shahjahanpur run by Chinmayanand had gone missing on August 24 after posting a video on social media a day earlier in which she accused him of threatening her and “destroying the lives of several girls.”

Chinmayanand, who has since been expelled by the BJP, was then booked for allegedly kidnapping the woman after her video went viral. Chinmayanand has denied the allegations made by the law student and said that he was the target of an extortion attempt by the student.