e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case

The 23-year-old law student had accused Swami Chinmayanand of raping her for more than a year.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2019 17:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Seen here is the UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape. (Photo: Sourced)
Seen here is the UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape. (Photo: Sourced)
         

Uttar Pradesh law student who accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape and was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from the former minister has been granted bail by the Allahabad high court.

The 23-year-old student had accused Chinmayanand of raping her for more than a year.

The second-year student at a college in Shahjahanpur run by Chinmayanand had gone missing on August 24 after posting a video on social media a day earlier in which she accused him of threatening her and “destroying the lives of several girls.”

Chinmayanand, who has since been expelled by the BJP, was then booked for allegedly kidnapping the woman after her video went viral. Chinmayanand has denied the allegations made by the law student and said that he was the target of an extortion attempt by the student.

tags
top news
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
‘Chidambaram’s incarceration was vengeful, vindictive’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Chidambaram’s incarceration was vengeful, vindictive’: Rahul Gandhi
After bail, P Chidambaram will attend Parliament tomorrow, says son Karti
After bail, P Chidambaram will attend Parliament tomorrow, says son Karti
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, set to be placed in Parliament
Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, set to be placed in Parliament
WhatsApp drops a new hint about long-awaited Dark Mode feature
WhatsApp drops a new hint about long-awaited Dark Mode feature
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly session

don't miss

latest news

India News