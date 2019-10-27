News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: ‘We wield remote control of power in Maharashtra’, Shiv Sena tells BJP and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 17:00 IST

‘We wield remote control of power in Maharashtra’, Shiv Sena tells BJP

The tug-of-war between allies BJP and Shiv Sena over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra continued on Sunday. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said his party has won less seats this time compared to 2014 but it has the “remote control of power”. Read more here.

Cyclone Kyarr intensifies to super cyclonic storm, Coast Guard on alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has notified that the Cyclone Kyarr, which had brought heavy rains in central and coastal Karnataka, has now intensified into a super cyclonic storm centering itself 580 km off the western side of the southwest coast of Mumbai. Read more here.

PM Modi reaches Rajouri to celebrate Diwali with troops on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajouri district on Sunday to celebrate Diwali with Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The prime minister’s visit coincided with Infantry Day celebrations, which is observed to mark the landing of first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 to push back Pakistan supported intruders. Read more here.

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra: Fashion hits and misses for this week

The festival of lights - Diwali, Deepavali, Deepawali or Divali is a time for everyone to give and receive gifts, eat plenty of mithai, host and attend card parties and other Diwali celebrations. Which means one has to always be dressed up, and like most of India Bollywood celebs’ Diwali celebrations also started last week. Read more here.

Delhi’s toxic post-Diwali air pollution cause of concern ahead of India-Bangladesh 1st T20I

The prevailing air pollution in the national capital region has become a cause of concern ahead of the T20 International between India and Bangladesh at the Feroz Shah Kotla on November 3. Back in December 2017, the Sri Lankan cricket team was left gasping for breath during a Test match at the Kotla, forcing most of their players to wear protective masks even as some fell ill. Read more here.

