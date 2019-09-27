News updates from Hindustan Times at 5pm: 2 pilots killed as Indian Army’s Cheetah helicopter crashes in Bhutan, Chidambaram rebuts Indrani’s claims in court and all the latest news at this hour

india

Sep 27, 2019

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashes in Bhutan, both pilots killed

Two pilots were killed when an Indian Army cheetah helicopter crashed in Bhutan due to foggy weather on Friday afternoon.

‘But I never met Indrani Mukerjea’: Chidambaram rebuts CBI claim in court

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Friday told the Delhi High Court that he had never met Indrani Mukherjea, the co-founder of INX Media group who has backed the CBI’s corruption charge against the Congress leader.

‘Decided not to go’: Sharad Pawar after ED emails saying no need to visit

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday dropped his plan to go to the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai at the request of the federal investigating agency and the Mumbai police commissioner.

Kafeel Khan seeks UP govt’s apology, CBI investigation after inquiry clears him of child deaths

Two years after he was first suspended and then jailed for medical negligence, corruption at Gorakhpur’s BRD medical college, a departmental enquiry has absolved Dr Kafeel Khan of all those charges.

‘Let’s talk cricket,’ Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq shuts down question on Kashmir

Pakistan cricket team coach Misbah-ul-Haq was faced with the Kashmir query during a press conference, he answered it with a straight bat.

‘Let me take a selfie first’: El Salvador president tells UN before his maiden speech

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele surprised attendees of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday by clicking a selfie before his maiden speech.

Nine-year-old to be first double amputee to model at Paris Fashion Week 2020

Nine-year-old Daisy-May Demetre, whose legs were amputated due to a birth defect, will become the first double amputee to walk the runway in Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

Sep 27, 2019