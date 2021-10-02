News updates from Hindustan Times at 5pm: EC freezes LJP's party symbol and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ECI freezes LJP’s party symbol as Paswan-Paras feud continues

The Lok Janshakti Party’s symbol was frozen by the Election Commission of India on Saturday as feud between factions led by Chirag Paswan and Union minister Pashupati Nath Paras continues to affect the party. Read more

What is happening in Chhattisgarh? CM Bhupesh Baghel says not becoming Punjab

With more Congress MLAs from Chhattisgarh joining their colleagues in New Delhi amid speculation of a leadership change in the state, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday reiterated that there is no political movement and the MLAs are going to Delhi on their own wish as they are all independent individuals. Reacting to former chief minister Raman Singh's statement that Chhattisgarh is going the Punjab way, Baghel said Chhattisgarh can never become Punjab. Read more

'This can end someone's campaign': Former India and England players react to Tripathi's controversial catch of Rahul

Controversy erupted in the final stages of the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, when a low catch taken by Rahul Tripathi of PBKS captain KL Rahul was given not out by the third umpire. Rahul was batting on 62 with PBKS needing 11 off 10 balls when Rahul slapped the ball on the leg-side. Tripathi, stationed at deep midwicket, came in and completed the catch, or so it seemed. Read more

Royal Enfield sales down 44% in September

Royal Enfield on Friday announced that its total wholesales in September declined by 44% to 33,529 units. The Chennai-based bikemaker had reported a total sales of 60,331 units in the corresponding month a year ago. The domestic sales in the month of September stood at 27,233 units, down 52% from 56,200 units in the same month of 2020. Read more

Weight loss to heart health: Did you know these amazing benefits of walnuts?

Walnuts, the crunchy and delicious tree-based nuts, somewhat resembling the shape of a human brain from inside, are loaded with tremendous benefits. Apart from boosting brain health, several scientific studies have proved that they are excellent for cardiac health, weight loss, promote a healthy gut, and are a good snacking option for diabetes patients. Read more

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya confirm separation, share note about 'difficult time'

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have confirmed their separation. She shared a note with her followers on Instagram, mentioning that they wish to ‘pursue (their) own paths’. Read more