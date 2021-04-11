News updates from Hindustan Times: Imposing a lockdown in MP not a solution, says CM Chouhan and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Possibility of lockdown in Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan weighs in

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday imposing a lockdown is not a solution to control the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state, which reported a record spike in infections on Saturday taking its tally over 332,000. Read more

Mamata 'silent' on fifth person’s death, says Shah on Cooch Behar poll violence

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of “politicising” the poll violence in Cooch Behar during Saturday’s fourth phase of assembly elections in the eastern state. Five people, including an 18-year-old first-time voter, were killed in two separate incidents of poll-related violence in Cooch Behar. Read more

Priyanka Chopra is living the 'studio life' with Nick Jonas and their dogs, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been stationed in the United Kingdom for a few months now. The actor is working on her upcoming projects in London, while Nick is working on his music from there. Priyanka took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a picture of her 'studio life', featuring the singer and their dogs. Read more

IPL 2021: 'He gives team a different dynamic,' Eoin Morgan explains role of returning KKR allrounder ahead of SRH clash

As Kolkata Knight Riders gear up for their opening game of the Indian Premier League 2021 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, skipper Eoin Morgan opened up on the role that allrounder Shakib al Hasan will play in the season. Read more

Upcoming 2021 Jeep Commander SUV: All we know so far

Jeep is working on a new Commander three-row SUV which will be officially revealed later in 2021. The new SUV was previously spotted on tests in Brazil and has been codenamed H6. The upcoming SUV will sit above the Compass in Jeep's global line-up. Read more

3 terrorists gunned down in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Shopian

Three terrorists gunned down in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Shopian. Security forces engaged in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Hadipora area. Read more

IPL 2021: Krunal Pandya teams up with nephew Agastya against Hardik Pandya

A tweet shared by cricketer Krunal Pandya about his nephew is now winning people over and making them chuckle too. Pandya shared a few adorable pictures with his nephew Agastya, son of cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor Natasa Stankovic, along with a hilarious caption. Read more