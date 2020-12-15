News updates from Hindustan Times at 5pm: TMC legislator Suvendu Adhikari all set to join BJP during Amit Shah’s Bengal visit, and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 16:52 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari may join BJP during Amit Shah’s Bengal visit

Former cabinet minister and heavyweight Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Suvendu Adhikari is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to the poll-bound state later this week. Read more

‘Growing recognition, acceptance for idea of Indo-Pacific’, says External affairs minister S Jaishankar

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said it was a matter of satisfaction that there is a growing recognition and acceptance of the idea of Indo-Pacific. Jaishankar was speaking at the joint conference alongside UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab. Read more

Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS, asks them to resume work

Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained thousands of protesting nurses of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from continuing their strike over their long-pending demands and asked them to resume work. The court also issued a notice to the nurses’ union on the plea of the hospital. Read more

PM Modi says farmers surrounding Delhi have been misguided; blames Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday blamed the opposition for the ongoing stir by thousands of farmers, who have been protesting the three new farm laws by camping near Delhi’s borders, saying they have been misled. Read more

Mercedes pulsating with electric energy, 6 EVs to hit production in 2 years

Mercedes may be significantly behind the likes of Tesla when it comes to electrification of its products but there is just no shortage of intent to turn to battery power. The EQC was launched in India and in several global markets earlier this year and the German luxury car maker now plans to bring six more electric vehicles (EVs) to production line over the next two years. Read more

Steve Smith walks off practice session with injured back, compounds Australia’s troubles ahead of the 1st Test

Australia’s problems could well multiply ahead of the first day-night Test against India in Adelaide as their premier batsman Steve Smith walked out of the practice area without any batting practice. Smith reportedly left the ground shaking his left-arm and appeared to be in some discomfort. Read more

WW II grenade unknowingly brought home from beach explodes, mother and daughter escape major injury

In a shocking event, a mother-daughter duo escaped a major accident after an 80-year-old grenade from the second world war exploded in their kitchen. Jodie Crews and her eight-year-old daughter Isabella picked up the odd-shaped item from a beach in Deal, England, not knowing that it was a grenade, and brought it home to experiment with it. Read more

‘Open to talks with authorities’: AIIMS nurses’ union strike enters 2nd day

AIIMS-Delhi Nurses’ Union went on indefinite strike from Monday over their long pending demands. Their demands also include that of the Sixth Central Pay Commission’s. Nurses sat at the hospital premises shouting slogans, holding placards amid pandemic. The union health ministry has, meanwhile, instructed AIIMS director to ensure no disruption of nursing functions. From Monday afternoon, around 5,000 nurses went on strike, hampering patient care services. Watch