e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS, asks them to resume work

Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS, asks them to resume work

Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained thousands of protesting nurses of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from continuing their strike over their long-pending demands and asked them to resume work. The court also issued a notice to the nurses’ union on the plea of the hospital.

delhi Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 16:39 IST
Richa Banka | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Richa Banka | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Members of nursing staff at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) take part in a protest during their indefinite strike over the long-standing demands in New Delhi on December 15, 2020.
Members of nursing staff at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) take part in a protest during their indefinite strike over the long-standing demands in New Delhi on December 15, 2020. (AFP photo)
         

Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained thousands of protesting nurses of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from continuing their strike over their long-pending demands and asked them to resume work. The court also issued a notice to the nurses’ union on the plea of the hospital.

“Keeping in view of the submissions and assurances made by AIIMS that it would look into the grievances of the respondents (nurses), this union is restrained from continuing the strike,” Justice Navin Chawla said.

ALSO WATCH | ‘Open to talks with authorities’: AIIMS nurses’ union strike enters 2nd day

 
Health ministry has, meanwhile, instructed AIIMS director to ensure no disruption of nursing functions. From Monday afternoon, around 5,000 nurses went on strike, hampering patient care services. Nurses' demands include correction of anomaly in fixation of initial pay as per Sixth CPC."/>

AIIMS, through its counsel VSR Krishna, told the court that these are services matters and discussions are held at regular intervals to look into grievances. The court issued a notice and posted the matter for further hearing on Jan 18, 2021.

tags
top news
PM Modi says farmers surrounding Delhi misguided, blames Opposition
PM Modi says farmers surrounding Delhi misguided, blames Opposition
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
‘Growing recognition, acceptance for idea of Indo-Pacific’, says Jaishankar
‘Growing recognition, acceptance for idea of Indo-Pacific’, says Jaishankar
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari may join BJP during Amit Shah’s Bengal visit
TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari may join BJP during Amit Shah’s Bengal visit
‘Stop the memoir’: Pranab Mukherjee’s son to publishers of father’s book
‘Stop the memoir’: Pranab Mukherjee’s son to publishers of father’s book
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In