Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS, asks them to resume work

delhi

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 16:39 IST

Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained thousands of protesting nurses of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from continuing their strike over their long-pending demands and asked them to resume work. The court also issued a notice to the nurses’ union on the plea of the hospital.

“Keeping in view of the submissions and assurances made by AIIMS that it would look into the grievances of the respondents (nurses), this union is restrained from continuing the strike,” Justice Navin Chawla said.

Health ministry has, meanwhile, instructed AIIMS director to ensure no disruption of nursing functions. From Monday afternoon, around 5,000 nurses went on strike, hampering patient care services. Nurses' demands include correction of anomaly in fixation of initial pay as per Sixth CPC.

AIIMS, through its counsel VSR Krishna, told the court that these are services matters and discussions are held at regular intervals to look into grievances. The court issued a notice and posted the matter for further hearing on Jan 18, 2021.