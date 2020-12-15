WW II grenade unknowingly brought home from beach explodes, mother and daughter escape major injury

it-s-viral

Dec 15, 2020

In a shocking event, a mother-daughter duo escaped a major accident after an 80-year-old grenade from the second world war exploded in their kitchen. Jodie Crews and her eight-year-old daughter Isabella picked up the odd-shaped item from a beach in Deal, England, not knowing that it was a grenade, and brought it home to experiment with it. Crews shared the incident on Facebook, and reading about it may make you shudder.

“Last weekend I picked something off the beach, initially thinking it was a bone/fossil. Put pics on fossil and Archeology site asking what people thought it was. Lots of different things but a hot pin test was recommended in case it was whale vomit,” reads the caption by Crews.

According to suggestions by other people on an online community, regarding the verification of the object, Crews poked the grenade with a hot pin and that’s when the accident took place.

“As you can see from bottom picture of kitchen damage it was not whale vomit. It was an eroded WW2 grenade, which when poked with the hot needle turned into a ball of fire!!” it adds. Luckily, Crews was able to manage the situation. “I then rushed upstairs to soak a towel to throw over it to put it out. The adrenalin must have kicked in and taken over,” she told DailyMail.

Check out the detailed post :

Shared on December 11, the post has garnered many reactions from netizens. While some couldn’t believe that a harmless object would turn out to be a grenade, others heaved a sigh of relief over the fact that the family didn’t suffer from any injuries.

“OMG Jodie that’s unbelievable! It doesn’t look at dangerous that is shocking!” wrote a Facebook user. “No more collecting stuff! Hope your all okay,” warned another.

