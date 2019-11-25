News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM| Congress likely to raise Maharashtra government crisis in Parliament and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 09:02 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress likely to raise Maharashtra government crisis in Parliament today

The Opposition, led by the Congress, is likely to raise the issue of government formation in Maharashtra in both the Houses of Parliament on Monday. Before the start of the proceedings in Parliament, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of senior leaders at 9.15 am at her residence on Monday to discuss the strategy to be adopted in both the Houses in the wake of Maharashtra developments. Read more here.

96.0 per cent in rural, 63.8 per cent urban area households have their own dwelling unit: NSS

96 per cent of the households in the rural and about 63.8 per cent in the urban areas had their own dwelling unit, during July-December 2018, according to the findings of National Sample Survey (NSS). These findings are part of the report titled ‘Drinking Water, Sanitation, Hygiene and Housing Conditions in India’. Read more here.

India courts private hospitals to boost insurance programme

The scheme is critical to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plans to reform the country’s health system, where private healthcare is too expensive for most people and public hospitals are overburdened and often dilapidated. The “Modicare” programme offers families health cover of up to 500,000 rupees ($7,000) a year for serious ailments - a significant amount by Indian standards - but the scheme has struggled to gain traction. Read more here.

Invest in research at universities: PM Modi to governors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said governors as chancellors of universities should ensure that institutions of higher learning invest in research that fosters start-up culture and leads to job creation. On the New Education Policy and the higher education sector, he was of the view that research should harness cost effective innovations and technology that uses platforms like hackathons to foster a start-up culture and lead to job creation. Read more here.

Trump fires US navy chief over handling of SEAL case

The dispute centers on the fate of Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher who was accused of war crimes in a high-profile case but was found guilty of a lesser offense.Gallagher, a Navy SEAL (Sea, Air, and Land) commando, was accused in the stabbing to death of a wounded Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017, attempted murder of other civilians and obstruction of justice. Read more here.

Hong Kong’s democracy forces rebuke China with huge election win

Hong Kong residents handed an overwhelming victory to pro-democracy candidates who won 86% seats of the 444 seats counted as of 9 a.m., official results showed, with eight seats still up for grabs. In the last election in 2015, they had won about a quarter of all seats. The pro-government camp won about 12% of seats this time around, versus 65% four years ago. Read more here.

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli explains what separates India fast bowlers from the rest

This was the second time in two years when Indian pacers had kept the spinners away from the wickets column for an entire Test match. Ishant (9), Umesh (8) and Shami (2) shared 19 wickets – the highest ever by Indian pacers at home – in the pink ball Test. Read more here.

After Sulli, K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at her Seoul home

Police said an acquaintance found the 28-year-old dead at her home in southern Seoul and reported it to authorities. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known. Police refused to provide further details. Goo made her debut in 2008 as a member of the girl group Kara, which had big followings in South Korea, Japan and other Asian countries. Read more here.