e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

96.0 per cent in rural, 63.8 per cent urban area households have their own dwelling unit: NSS

NSO, under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation conducted the survey on drinking water, sanitation, hygiene and housing condition as a part of 76th round of NSS.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2019 06:48 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Indira Awas Yojna is set to be rebranded as national Grameen Awas Mission in an effort to revamp the rural housing scheme.
Indira Awas Yojna is set to be rebranded as national Grameen Awas Mission in an effort to revamp the rural housing scheme.(File Photo)
         

About 96 per cent of the households in the rural and about 63.8 per cent in the urban areas had their own dwelling unit, during July-December 2018, according to the findings of National Sample Survey (NSS).

These findings are part of the report titled ‘Drinking Water, Sanitation, Hygiene and Housing Conditions in India’.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation conducted the survey on drinking water, sanitation, hygiene and housing condition as a part of 76th round of NSS.

According to NSS’s tenurial status and household characteristics report, about 96.0 per cent of the households in the rural and about 63.8 per cent in the urban areas had their own dwelling unit.

Among the households living in houses (i.e. households with dwelling units), about 96.7 per cent of the households in the rural and about 91.5 per cent in the urban areas used the house for residential purpose only.

“Among the households living in houses, about 89.0 per cent of the households in the rural and about 56.4 per cent in the urban areas had an independent house. Whereas among the households living in houses, about 76.7 per cent of the households in the rural and about 96.0 per cent in the urban areas had the house of pucca structure,” the report read.

According to NSS’s electricity for domestic use, report among the households living in houses, about 93.9 per cent of the households in the rural and about 99.1 per cent in the urban areas had electricity for domestic use.

tags
top news
Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis hold late night meet; CMO says discussed farmers’ issues
Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis hold late night meet; CMO says discussed farmers’ issues
Mission 180: BJP looks beyond halfway mark to win Maharashtra trust vote
Mission 180: BJP looks beyond halfway mark to win Maharashtra trust vote
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
Woman gives birth to baby with two heads, three hands in Bhopal
Woman gives birth to baby with two heads, three hands in Bhopal
UP college student abducted, raped in moving car, act filmed
UP college student abducted, raped in moving car, act filmed
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
American academic kicks up a row with Indian food ‘terrible’ tweet
American academic kicks up a row with Indian food ‘terrible’ tweet
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News