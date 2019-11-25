Congress likely to raise Maharashtra government crisis in Parliament today

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 04:02 IST

The Opposition, led by the Congress, is likely to raise the issue of government formation in Maharashtra in both the Houses of Parliament on Monday.

Before the start of the proceedings in Parliament, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of senior leaders at 9.15 am at her residence on Monday to discuss the strategy to be adopted in both the Houses in the wake of Maharashtra developments, a party functionary said speaking on condition of anonymity.

He said the three parties — Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress — will raise the issue of the Maharashtra government formation.

“We will highlight the role of the Maharashtra governor and the manner in which President’s Rule was revoked without the recommendation of the Union cabinet and how an illegitimate government was sworn in,” the Congress leader said.

The party has termed the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as the Maharashtra CM “a black chapter in India’s history and a black day for democracy”.

“We will protest the move both in and outside Parliament,” the Congress leader said.

Senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal will brief the Congress president about the developments in Maharashtra.