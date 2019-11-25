e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Congress likely to raise Maharashtra government crisis in Parliament today

Before the start of the proceedings in Parliament, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of senior leaders at 9.15 am at her residence on Monday to discuss the strategy to be adopted in both the Houses in the wake of Maharashtra developments, a party functionary said speaking on condition of anonymity.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2019 04:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Opposition, led by the Congress, is likely to raise the issue of government formation in Maharashtra in both the Houses of Parliament on Monday.
Opposition, led by the Congress, is likely to raise the issue of government formation in Maharashtra in both the Houses of Parliament on Monday.(PTI)
         

The Opposition, led by the Congress, is likely to raise the issue of government formation in Maharashtra in both the Houses of Parliament on Monday.

Before the start of the proceedings in Parliament, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of senior leaders at 9.15 am at her residence on Monday to discuss the strategy to be adopted in both the Houses in the wake of Maharashtra developments, a party functionary said speaking on condition of anonymity.

He said the three parties — Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress — will raise the issue of the Maharashtra government formation.

“We will highlight the role of the Maharashtra governor and the manner in which President’s Rule was revoked without the recommendation of the Union cabinet and how an illegitimate government was sworn in,” the Congress leader said.

The party has termed the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as the Maharashtra CM “a black chapter in India’s history and a black day for democracy”.

“We will protest the move both in and outside Parliament,” the Congress leader said.

Senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal will brief the Congress president about the developments in Maharashtra.

tags
top news
Ahead of floor test, BJP brings in senior leaders
Ahead of floor test, BJP brings in senior leaders
Congress likely to raise Maharashtra government crisis in Parliament today
Congress likely to raise Maharashtra government crisis in Parliament today
India’s ultra-rich create havens abroad to siphon funds, says ED
India’s ultra-rich create havens abroad to siphon funds, says ED
UP college student abducted, raped in moving car, act filmed
UP college student abducted, raped in moving car, act filmed
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News