News updates from Hindustan Times: Eight spots with foulest air in national capital and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:05 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi’s Achilles heel: Eight spots with foulest air in national capital

The national capital, which is looking to its neighbouring states to control crop stubble burning, is not faring so well in its fight against local sources of pollution that foul the air every day. Read more

India has worked on fundamentals, but problems need to be addressed: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said though India has worked on the fundamentals but there are problems that need to be addressed. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that the Centre’s move to consolidate banks will address some of these issues. Read more

PM Modi holds bureaucrats accountable for Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat scheme

On the evening of October 12, PM Narendra Modi reviewed the “ Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat (EBSB)” scheme with top secretaries of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Human Resource and Development Ministry, Tourism and other ministries. A program close to PM’s heart, the EBSB is designed to promote national integration by pairing diverse states such as Punjab with Telangana so that the culturally different states can understand each other better. Read more

‘With no one to follow him, Sharad Pawar has become like jailer from Sholay’: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Taking potshots at NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis compared him to a character of jailer played by actor Asrani in Hindi movie Sholay. The CM was in Jawhar on Thursday to canvass for Vikramgadh BJP candidate Dr Hemant Savra, son of Vishnu Savra, MLA from Vikramgadh, who is not contesting this election due to ill health. Read more

Will brewing resentment help former Haryana CM Hooda make comeback in Rohtak | Analysis

“Rohtak ka chaudhar vapis lani hai (We need to restore Rohtak’s power and prestige),” said Shamsher Singh,a Congress supporter,in Ladot village in Garhi Sampla Kiloi, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s assembly seat, as he explained the changing power dynamics in the area. Read more

Nikhat Zareen writes to Kiren Rijiju, gets Abhinav Bindra’s support

Nikhat Zareen on Thursday wrote to sports minister Kiren Rijiju and requested him to look into the issue of Boxing Federation of India (BFI) tweaking its selection rules and deciding to not hold selection trials in 51kg for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualification event. Read more

Downton Abbey movie review: Leave your principles outside for yet another warm hug of aristocracy and English manners

Sitting in her pristine bedroom, dressed in the finest silk and the shiniest jewels, Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) asks her maid Anna (Joanne Froggatt) if the days of aristocracy and having nice things without moving a muscle for it, are over. Read more

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 08:59 IST