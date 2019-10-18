With no one to follow him, Pawar has become like jailer from Sholay: CM

mumbai

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:52 IST

Taking potshots at NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis compared him to a character of jailer played by actor Asrani in Hindi movie Sholay.

The CM was in Jawhar on Thursday to canvass for Vikramgadh BJP candidate Dr Hemant Savra, son of Vishnu Savra, MLA from Vikramgadh, who is not contesting this election due to ill health.

The character during a jail visit tells his staff who are standing in two rows, to go to either side and then asks the remaining ones to follow him, but then there is nobody is left to do so. “The NCP has become a ‘nano’ party and Pawar is helpless to see his own party being reduced to a shambles,” said Fadnavis.

“We want the NCP-Congress government, which ruled the state for 15 years to give us an account of their rule and then we will give details of the NDA alliance government, which worked successfully for the past 5 years and will continue to do so,” said an optimistic Devendra

Fadnavis.

The NDA government is committed to the development of Jawhar-Mokhada-Vikramgadh and if we are re-elected again, we will construct a 200-bed hospital and also start a medical college in Jawhar, and develop the tourism potential of the region to the fullest, he said.

Malnutrition has come down in the areas by 60% due to the government efforts, he said.

“There are some technical issues involved in solving the drinking water problem in Mokhada-Jawhar and we will surely look into it. We have issued around 45,000 forest land titles to tribals in the district, which is a big achievement,” he said.

RAILWAY STATION

HOPPING

Union railway minister Piyush Goyal travelled on a local train between Bhayandar and Grant Road railway station on Thursday evening. Goyal had gone to attend a poll campaign for BJP MLA Narendra Mehta at Mira- Bhayandar. The BJP’s working president JP Nadda also commuted by local train on Thursday afternoon between Ulhasnagar and Kurla railway stations. Nadda was in Ulhasnagar to attend a rally. Besides this, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Praveen Pardeshi on Thursday afternoon hoped onto a local train from Ram Mandir railway station.

