News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Delhi, will hold talks with PM Modi and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Delhi, will hold talks with PM Modi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived here on Thursday night on a two-day visit during which she will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a host of bilateral issues, with nearly 20 agreements expected to be signed between the two countries. Read more

Fee relief, no passport: Pakistan PM Imran Khan waives 2 conditions for Kartarpur pilgrims

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced several concessions for Indian pilgrims going to Darbar Sahib gurdwara at Kartarpur in Pakistan’s Punjab where Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, spent the last years of his life. Read more

Government officials across 20 countries targeted for hacking through WhatsApp: Report

Senior government officials in multiple US-allied countries were targeted earlier this year with hacking software that used Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp to take over users’ phones, according to people familiar with the messaging company’s investigation. Read more

‘Sehwag is Sehwag,’ Rohit Sharma reacts to comparisons with former India opener

There is no doubt—Rohit Sharma is enjoying his finest season as an India batsman. Five centuries to top the batting charts at the World Cup in England,only whetted his appetite as he made light of his start as a Test opener, 12 seasons into his India career, by amassing 529 runs at an average of 132.25 against South Africa. Read more

Islamic State’s new leader calls Trump ‘crazy old man’, asks US to stop rejoicing

The Islamic State jihadist group confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a statement Thursday and named his replacement as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi. Read more

Terminator Dark Fate movie review: Dear Arnold Schwarzenegger, it’s time to say hasta la vista to this franchise

Breakneck, blasé, and browner than usual, Terminator: Dark Fate is a prime example of sneaky Hollywood self-plagiarism. But in all fairness, a rehash was promised, and that is exactly what has been presented. Read more

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 09:00 IST