News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: IMD says Delhi likely to witness thunderstorm today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi likely to witness thunderstorm today: IMD

Due to the early arrival of monsoon in the national capital this week, Delhi is likely to witness thunderstorm with rain on Monday with maximum and minimum temperatures likely lower than normal, as per an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Read more

Odisha rolls out 'Pitha-on-Wheels' for Raja festival amid Covid curbs

Odisha has launched "Pitha on Wheels" ahead of the three-day Raja festival, one of the most popular ones celebrated at the onset of monsoon, amid the lockdown induced by the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Read more

Apple iOS 15 update brings useful multitasking feature for text, images from iPads: Here's how it works

Just a week ago, Apple took the wraps off iOS 15, the latest version of the company’s mobile operating system that was coming to recent as well as older devices later this year. Now that developers have access to the beta version of iOS 15, more features are slowly coming to light – such as a recently discovered multitasking feature that allows to effortlessly move content across apps. Read more

Pujara admits 'New Zealand have advantage' ahead of WTC final, says Team India 'not worried about that'

The stage is set for an epic World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand which kicks off from June 18th at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Read more

Kajal Aggarwal in hot pink pantsuit nails the boss lady vibes, see new pics

Kajal Aggarwal surely knows how to play with colours, and there is no denying that. Apart from her acting prowess, the star is also known for her impeccable sartorial choices. From breathtaking ethnic ensembles to chic co-ord dressing, Kajal has always managed to give us fashion goals with her style choices. Read more

SSR death anniversary: From Rhea Chakraborty's arrest to Kangana Ranaut's claims, here's a timeline

It has been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, leaving fans and the industry shocked. Read more

Man trying to board moving train slips, cop and train guard save his life. Watch

If you follow various social media handles of different divisions of Indian Railways, then chances are you have seen the advisories warning people to not board or de-board a moving train. Read more

Has terror increased or reduced in J&K? Amit Shah's deputy minister answers

With the second anniversary of the Union government's decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir approaching, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy, was asked about the security situation in the state-turned-Union Territory. Watch more