Delhi likely to witness thunderstorm today: IMD

Due to the early arrival of monsoon in the national capital this week, Delhi is likely to witness thunderstorm with rain on Monday with maximum and minimum temperatures likely lower than normal, as per an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 25 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 34 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 23.8 degree Celsius – four degrees below normal – and the maximum temperature was 35.2 degree Celsius – four degrees below normal.

IMD officials said the monsoon is on course to cover most areas of northwest India by Tuesday. “Conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into most parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, more parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab during the next 48 hours,” Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre said on Sunday.

On Saturday, HT had reported that the monsoon was around two weeks ahead of schedule due to a low-pressure system building up over the Bay of Bengal and was set to advance over Delhi and most parts of northwest India by June 15. The southwest monsoon generally arrives in Delhi by June 27-28.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 100. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 83, which is also in the satisfactory category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Due to the rain, air quality in the national capital is also expected to stay in the "satisfactory" category this week. On Sunday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said, “Rainfall observed yesterday [Saturday] has led to air quality improvement. The wind speed is forecasted to stay high for the next three days and isolated rainfall is likely in Delhi. AQI is likely to improve and stay in the satisfactory category for the next three days.”

The bulletin also added, “...The contribution of bigger particles is still significantly high in Delhi’s air with a coarser versus finer particle ratio as 3:1, which normally remains around 1:1 in the Delhi-NCR region. This tends to suggest that fossil fuel emission-generated particles are lesser and quickly dispersing but dust-laden bigger particles are prevailing.”