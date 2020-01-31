News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am| India’s first coronavirus patient responding well to treatment: Kerala minister and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 08:59 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM.

India’s first coronavirus patient responding well to treatment: Kerala minister

The condition of India’s first coronavirus-affected woman in Kerala’s Thrissur is stable and the state health ministry has constituted a medical board to review her case, health minister KK Shailaja said early on Friday. Read more

WHO declares coronavirus a global crisis; death toll mounts to 213

The WHO early on Friday took the rare step of declaring the ongoing novel Coronavirus outbreak that originated in China but has spread to at least 17 countries as an international public health emergency (PHEIC). Read more

Terrorists open fire at toll plaza in Nagrota near Jammu, cop injured

A policeman sustained injuries after three to four armed terrorists opened fire at a toll plaza in Nagrota area of Jammu district early on Friday, officials said. Read more

Stormy session on cards after heated all-party meeting

On the eve of the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament, sparks flew at the customary all-party meeting on Thursday over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), according to people present, indicating that the session is likely to see a slew of protests and disruptions. Read more

Saina Nehwal still aiming for Tokyo 2020

Saina Nehwal is not just any other athlete looking to qualify for the Olympics, but the original icon who began the badminton upswing in the country, making India an international force to reckon with. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan to back Sanjay Mishra-starrer Kaamyaab about struggling character actors: report

Shah Rukh Khan may not have decided on his next film as an actor, but he has decided on his next as a producer. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor is backing a film on the struggle of character actors in Bollywood titled Kaamyaab. Read more

People may lie to appear honest. Here’s why

In a recent study, researchers found that some people prefer to lie in order to appear honest rather than telling the truth and appearing as selfish liars. Read more