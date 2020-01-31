Shah Rukh Khan to back Sanjay Mishra-starrer Kaamyaab about struggling character actors: report

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan may not have decided on his next film as an actor, but he has decided on his next as a producer. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor is backing a film on the struggle of character actors in Bollywood titled Kaamyaab.

The film stars veteran actor Sanjay Mishra in the lead. Deepak Dobriyal and Sarika Singh play prominent roles. “The makers felt he was the best fit for the role as his career graph in Bollywood mirrors that of his character, who starts out as an extra and goes on to be acknowledged as an extraordinary actor,” said a source.

The report adds that the film, directed by Hardik Mehta, has already been to several film festivals, both abroad and within the country. It tells the story of an actor who begins his journey as an extra but rises to be acclaimed as an actor. Sanjay was thought to be a good fit as his own struggle is similar to that of the character.

The report says it was the character actor angle which appealed to Shah Rukh. The film’s director Hardik is currently directing Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, Roohi Afzana, where Janhvi has a double role.

Shah Rukh, meanwhile, has been in no hurry to sign his next film. There have been reports of him having agreed to do a film, to be helmed by Tamil director Atlee.

His production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, is busy though. It will produce a film titled Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. Bob is a character in Vidya Balan’s Kahaani (2012), which was directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Bob Biswas will be helmed by Sujoy’s daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Talking about it, Gaurav Verma, Chief Operating Officer of Red Chillies Entertainment, had said, “Bob Biswas is easily amongst the most iconic movie characters in recent memory. With Abhishek taking on the portrayal of Bob and Diya helming the film as director, we are excited to give further shape to such an extraordinary character.”

