Terrorists open fire at toll plaza in Nagrota near Jammu, cop injured

This is the first terror attack in Jammu since Article 370, which granted special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, was revoked on August 5 last year.

india Updated: Jan 31, 2020 07:33 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
A policeman sustained injuries after three to four armed terrorists opened fire at a toll plaza in Nagrota area of Jammu district early on Friday
A policeman sustained injuries after three to four armed terrorists opened fire at a toll plaza in Nagrota area of Jammu district early on Friday, officials said.

“Around 5am, three to four terrorists opened fire at security personnel at the Ban toll plaza. A policeman sustained injuries,” Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) spokesperson Shivnandan said.

Security personnel immediately took position and a cordon and search operation has been launched, he said.

“We have a joint post of CRPF and J&K police at the toll post,” he said.

The spokesperson said that additional reinforcements have been sent to the spot and traffic movement has been suspended on the highway.

Nagrota is an Indian Army cantonment where in November 2016 seven soldiers, including two officers, were killed when terrorists dressed as policemen stormed a military camp.

